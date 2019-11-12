₹ 1 lakh handed to Gurunatham’s family

Members of the State Deputy Collectors’ Association on Tuesday handed over a cheque for ₹ 1 lakh to the family of K. Gurunatham, driver of Abdullapurmet Tahsildar late Ch. Vijaya Reddy who succumbed to burn injuries last week.
The cheque was handed over to Gurunatham’s wife K. Soundarya by association president Chandra Mohan and other office bearers, at a small meeting organised in Velidanda village in the district.
Gurunatham was the first one to come to the rescue of Ms. Reddy, when she was doused in petrol and set ablaze in her office last Monday. He succumbed to his burns the next day.
Gurunatham’s father Brahmaiah, earlier requested the government to appoint Soundarya in a suitable position, as the family’s sole breadwinner was no more.
