₹1 lakh COVID-19 bill for a day’s treatment

05 July 2020 23:35 IST

Top Fever Hospital official’s video catches the attention of Health Minister

Ever since COVID-19 treatment was left to select private hospitals, there were complaints galore that the patients were fleeced for heavy tariff.

The latest one such was by none other than a COVID warrior at Fever Hospital who was slapped a bill of over ₹1 lakh just for a day’s treatment. The management of the private hospital was said to have refused her discharge until she cleared the bill. The patient, a top official at the Fever Hospital, narrated her saga in a video that caught the attention of Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

On her discharge, Mr. Rajender immediately issued instructions for her treatment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences free of cost. These incidents have come to light at a time when private labs came under scanner for bungling in reports of people who tested themselves for virus. They take us to initial claims of government that it will not permit any kind of testing or treatment in private sector.

Private schools on a looting spree

It is not just private hospitals but schools too which are accused of trying to make a fast buck exploiting the COVID 19 situation. The schools are already drilling holes in the pockets of parents asking them to buy tabs and smart phones for online classes to children.

But, what is more alarming is the collection of fee at will by managements in defiance of government orders that it should be restricted to tuition fee only and no other heads. The video of a woman in conversation with a principal defending collection of transportation charges when the school had not yet reopened that went viral on social media had raised quite a few eye brows. It was not only various other fee that was collected, the managements flouted another important restriction not to insist on quarterly, half yearly and yearly fee. This was sort of bravado displayed by managements to government’s stern warning that strict action will be taken if it’s orders were ignored.

Throwing caution to the wind

At a time when the novel coronavirus is spreading its tentacles in jet speed, the response of the elected representatives in containing its spread has been contrasting, particularly in organising or celebrating official and personal events. Against their preaching of maintaining social distancing, one of the basic norms to prevent the Covid spread, several leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, including legislators, Members of Parliament, and Ministers, who have their birthdays during the lockdown or unlock period, have thrown caution to the winds by resorting to cake cutting and other gatherings with their near and dear ones, including some followers.

In contrast, the elected representatives of opposition parties have shown some respect to the norms by asking their followers against celebrating the event in the wake of Covid spread.

The official events of laying foundation stones/ground-breaking ceremonies for construction of the Rythu Vedikas, double-bedroom houses and other developmental works in the districts and in the State Capital have been held with some fanfare, if not in the regular measure, although it was avoidable.

