₹1 lakh assistance to caste-based professions

June 07, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the State government has been according top priority for BCs and as part of that, ₹1 lakh assistance is being extended to the caste-based professionals without bank linkage. He said the programme would be launched on ‘Welfare Day,’ June 9, by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as part of Telangana Formation Day celebrations at Mancherial. On the same day, MLAs will extend cheques to beneficiaries in their respective constituencies.

The Minister, along with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, held a video conference with district Collectors and welfare officers from Secretariat on Wednesday and instructed them to make the programme a grand success. Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao participated in the video conference from Sangareddy.

“The government has decided to extend required support to caste-based professionals. This scheme was designed to benefit them and officials must take steps so that this cannot be misused. This is a continuous process and cheques will be distributed to beneficiaries every month on 15. Applications can be submitted online in transparent manner and the amount would be used to procure required material and tools of trade. Officials will monitor the progress for two years once assistance is extended to the beneficiary,” said Mr. Kamalakar.

Mr. Harish Rao said that the poorest of the poor beneficiaries must be identified by the Collectors with consent from the district in-charge Ministers. He has suggested that the public representatives be part of the programme.

Animal Husbandry Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha, BC Welfare Chief Secretary B. Venkatesham, SC Development Secretary Rahul Bojja, Finance Secretary T.K. Srirdevi and others have participated in the programme.