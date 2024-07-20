GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1 kg heroin worth ₹7 crore seized from four peddlers

Published - July 20, 2024 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

In a joint operation, officials from the Shamshabad Special Operation Team (SOT), Madhapur Police and Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau arrested four drug peddlers and seized 1 kg of heroin worth ₹7 crore.

Nemichand Bhati, Narpat Singh, Ajay Bhati alias Lalu and Harish Sirvi were arrested by the police near Shilparamam of Madhapur. The group’s key supplier Santosh Acharya was earlier arrested by the Rajasthan police and is currently lodged in Jodhpur jail.

According to the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, Nemichand, who sourced heroin and MDMA from Santosh, came to Hyderabad about two-and-a-half months ago to meet his brother-in-law Ajay Bhati where they planned to sell drugs in the city.

“As per the plan, when Nemichand along with Narpath Singh came to Hyderabad to hand over the contraband to Ajay Bhati and Harish Sirvi, the police arrested them,” the official added.

The four were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

