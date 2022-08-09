Telangana

1 kg ganja seized, A.P. youth arrested for peddling

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 09, 2022 18:49 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 18:49 IST

A youth was arrested on the charge of peddling ganja and around 1 kg of the narcotic was seized from his possession.

Gopalpuram police, who are investigating the case, identified the accused as Bommareddy Sandeep Reddy (23), a resident of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Sandeep is a graphic animation student. Two others, identified as Akhil Sai and Akhil Vinay are absconding. The trio are friends, police said.

The accused was arrested at Alugaddabavi Crossroads on Monday, while he and the other accused were consuming ganja, police said. However, his accomplices managed to give police the slip. Around 1 kg of ganja was seized from his possession, out of which 600 gram was packed in paper, and the remaining in a polythene cover.

During questioning, it came to the fore that Sai buys ganja from Gajuvaka in Visakhapatnam through an unknown person, and then sells it. He allegedly then shares the contraband with Vinay. Sai allegedly procured ganja for ₹200 per 100 grams and sold it at double the rate.

