1 infant dead, 4 rescued from fire accident in hospital

An infant died and at least four more newborns and infants were rescued after a fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit (NIUC) of Shine Children’s Hospital in LB Nagar in the city on Monday. While the four-month-old succumbed to injuries, four more infants suffered from burns.

Hayatnagar Fire Safety Officer B. Sreenaiah said that a short circuit behind a refrigerator placed in the NICU appeared to have caused the fire accident. The accident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. in the unit located on the third floor of the building.

However, this is not the first such accident. Parents of infants who were getting treated at the hospital said that there was a minor incident on October 19 in the NICU when smoke started to emerge out of a wire there. Yet, precautions were not taken.

‘Sprinklers not working’

Mr Sreenaiah said that Fire Fighting System installed in the hospital did not work. “Sprinklers were installed in the NICU. But they did not work,” he said.

Despite the fire and thick black smoke which filled the room, parents and relatives of the infants rushed into the NICU, used the torch in their mobile phones to find their children and rescued them. While the fire was brought under control within 10-minutes, it took more than an hour to clear the smoke. People had to break the glass panes of the building facade to let the smoke out.

‘No nurses’

Narrating the details of the tragic incident, D. Manasa, mother of the four-month-old boy who died, said that the staff was not present when she and her cousin Naveen rushed to the NICU.

“We used the torch in our phone as there was thick smoke. By the time we went there, my four-month-old baby boy received burns, but he was breathing. We pulled out tubes inserted into him, picked him up and rushed downstairs. But nurses were not present there to provide him with an oxygen mask,” said Ms. Manasa. He was declared dead at another private hospital in LB Nagar. Four more infants who were rescued by their families were taken to other hospitals for treatment.

The hospital’s management could not be contacted as the hospital was shut down and no one answered when called on their landline and mobile phones.