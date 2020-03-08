It is a progressive budget for the welfare of Telangana, says CM KCR

HYDERABAD

08 March 2020 15:10 IST

Prepared in accordance with the promises made during the elections; for village and urban progress and development, and including more poor in the welfare schemes

Chief Minister (CM) K. Chandrasekhar Rao has complimented the budget presented by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao for the financial year 2020-2021 here on Sunday, and said it was a balanced one.

In a statement, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao described it as a progressive budget prepared for the Welfare of Telangana State. “The budget is a realistic one striking a balance between the income, expenditure, and the needs of the people,” he said.

Despite fall in State revenues

Further, the CM has expressed satisfaction over adequate allocations in the budget for plans made for the welfare of all sections, and for all sectors. He said despite the fact that the country is going through an economic slow-down, decrease in the State’s revenues, reduction in the funds from the Centre, the budget was made not to hamper any development activity in the State, which is a congratulatory effort.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao added the budget was made in accordance with the promises made during the elections, measures taken by the government for village and urban progress and development, and the objective of including more poor in the welfare schemes.

The CM congratulated Mr. Harish Rao after the latter introduced the budget in the Legislative Assembly. The CM also congratulated Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy who introduced the budget in the Legislative Council, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, who participated in the budget preparations and other officials from the Finance Department.