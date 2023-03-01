ADVERTISEMENT

0.6 tmcft water released from Babli to meet drinking needs downstream

March 01, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It’s done on March 1 every year in addition to keeping open Barrage gates from July 1 to Oct. 28

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources (Irrigation) Department authorities of Maharashtra released 0.6 tmcft water from Babli Barrage, near Dharmabad in Nanded district, on Wednesday to meet drinking water needs in the downstream Telangana, as per the Supreme Court orders of 2013.

Following a dispute over the construction of the barrage, located hardly about 30 km in the upstream of inter-state border, right in the backwater areas of Sriramsagar project in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court had ordered keeping the barrage gates open from July 1 to October 28 every year to let the river water downstream to protect the riparian rights of the downstream areas.

It was also ordered to release another 0.6 tmcft water to meet drinking water needs downstream in the then combined Andhra Pradesh, Telangana after bifurcation of combined A.P., on March 1 every year with the instructions to Central Water Commission (CWC) to ensure both — keeping open all gates of the barrage from July 1 to October 28 and to release 0.6 tmcft water on March 1 every year.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra authorities opened five gates of Babli Barrage at 9.30 to let 0.6 tmcft water downstream in the presence of CWC and Telangana authorities. At the time of lifting of gates in the morning, water storage in the barrage was 1.07 tmcft and the level at 334.3 meters.

When the issue of Babli water was raised during a press conference held at Nanded during the first week of February stating that farmers in the upstream of the barrage were being put to hardship due to release of water downstream, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said it was being done to protect the riparian rights of people in the downstream and in tune with the Supreme Court orders.

He went on to add that Telangana would not hesitate sharing water even from Sriramsagar, if it was proved that it had water in excess to the irrigation and drinking needs of its command and dependent areas.

