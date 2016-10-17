‘Youth showing interest in joining the police’

Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu urged people not to forget the sacrifices made by police personnel who ensure law and order in the society. Many of them lose their lives while discharging their duties, and people can only recollect the sacrifices they made.

Mr. Babu flagged off a 5k run held in connection with observing the week-long Police Martyrs Memorial in Hanamkonda. The five kilometre run was organised for men, while the women took part in the 2.5 km run.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner said the youth, both men and women, were showing keen interest in joining the police. They should inculcate a sense of service and work hard to excel in their careers.

G. Vijay Kumar, B. Tirupathi, and K. Raju bagged the first, second and third position in the race. Similarly, A. Swapna, M. Kalyani, and E.N. Mounika bagged the top three positions in the 2.5 km race. They were all awarded for the same.

Mr. Babu interacted with the family members of martyred policemen and assured them of all help from the department. DCPs Venugopal Rao, Ismail, and Venkanna, and ACPs B. Janardhan, Surendranath, and Eswar Rao were also present.