‘TRS govt. scared of Opposition’

The DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan has strongly condemned the alleged police high-handedness and the illegal arrest of the Congress leader from Yellareddy Assembly constituency Nallamada Surender who went to see the bereaved family of Raju who committed suicide yesterday demanding the merger of his Nagireddipet mandal in Medak transferring it from Kamareddy district.

Talking to The Hindu Mr. Taher said that the Government turned despotic and detained another Congress leader Pratap Reddy at his house in Yellareddy town. Both the incidents indicated as to how the TRS Government was scared of the Opposition.

‘People not consulted’

People were still agitating as it resorted to the reorganization of districts and mandals without consulting them, he added.

Demanding Rs.10 lakh compensation to the bereaved family of Raju, the DCC president said that if good sense did not prevail on the ruling party leaders and act in accordance to the aspirations of the people it would have to pay dearly in next election.