‘TRS govt. scared of Opposition’

The DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan has strongly condemned the alleged police high-handedness and the illegal arrest of the Congress leader from Yellareddy Assembly constituency Nallamada Surender who went to see the bereaved family of Raju who committed suicide yesterday demanding the merger of his Nagireddipet mandal in Medak transferring it from Kamareddy district.
Talking to The Hindu Mr. Taher said that the Government turned despotic and detained another Congress leader Pratap Reddy at his house in Yellareddy town. Both the incidents indicated as to how the TRS Government was scared of the Opposition.
‘People not consulted’
People were still agitating as it resorted to the reorganization of districts and mandals without consulting them, he added.
Demanding Rs.10 lakh compensation to the bereaved family of Raju, the DCC president said that if good sense did not prevail on the ruling party leaders and act in accordance to the aspirations of the people it would have to pay dearly in next election.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor