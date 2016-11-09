‘SIM on phone service’ introduced

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Karimnagar district unit, has announced ‘SIM on phone service’ for customers to secure prepaid mobile phone connections from November 9 onwards.

In a press note here on Tuesday, BSNL Karimnagar district general manager P. Sudhakara Rao said customers could dial tollfree number 1993 or 0878-224611 to get a prepaid BSNL connection. The staff would visit the customer’s residence or office for completing other formalities through e-KYC, including collecting passport size photograph and photocopy of the Aadhaar card.

BSNL has installed 3G cellular phone towers in Mulkanoor, Elkathurthy, Saidapur, Ramadugu, Bejjanki, Gangadhara, Gopalraopeta, Mahamutharam, and Boinpally mandals, making it a total of 124 3G towers in integrated Karimnagar district, the press release stated.