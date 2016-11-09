‘SIM on phone service’ introduced

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Karimnagar district unit, has announced ‘SIM on phone service’ for customers to secure prepaid mobile phone connections from November 9 onwards.
In a press note here on Tuesday, BSNL Karimnagar district general manager P. Sudhakara Rao said customers could dial tollfree number 1993 or 0878-224611 to get a prepaid BSNL connection. The staff would visit the customer’s residence or office for completing other formalities through e-KYC, including collecting passport size photograph and photocopy of the Aadhaar card.
BSNL has installed 3G cellular phone towers in Mulkanoor, Elkathurthy, Saidapur, Ramadugu, Bejjanki, Gangadhara, Gopalraopeta, Mahamutharam, and Boinpally mandals, making it a total of 124 3G towers in integrated Karimnagar district, the press release stated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor