‘Restoration of feeder channels top priority for MK III’

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao said top priority would be accorded to restoration of feeder channels in the third phase of Mission Kakatiya. He directed the Collectors of Medak, Siddipet, and Sangareddy to prepare the estimates and get sanctions by the end of December. The tender process would also be completed the same month as well as commencing the works.

Participating in the Zilla Parishad meeting, which was presided by chairman Rajamani Murali Yadav, here on Thursday , Mr. Rao said the government was ready to make new tanks wherever required, and it was the responsibility of local leaders to get the required land. As many as 15 tanks are being installed at Narayanakhed, and the State government was ready to sanction the required number of tanks for the backward area on special consideration.

Rytu Bandhu scheme

Mr. Rao said the government has introduced ‘Rytu Bandhu’ scheme under which farmers could keep their produce at godowns constructed by the Marketing Department and take about 75 per cent of the value of their produce as loan without any further guarantee and repay the amount without interest within six months.

“Farmer do not need to sell their produce under distress, and instead wait till the produce gets a better price,” he said.

The Minister got irritated when Congress leader Srikanth Goud repeatedly showed him a bottle of polluted water, alleging that the issue was not addressed even after several appeals. He said he would hold a meeting at Patancheru within 15 days to discuss the issue.