‘RBI urged to permit coop banks to accept old notes’

Helping farmers:Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy visiting a polyhouse in Medak on Thursday.— PHOTO: Mohd. Arif

Farmers, traders suffering due to demonetisation, says Pocharam Srinivas Reddy

Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said they have written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union government to permit cooperative banks accept depositing of the invalidated high value currency of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

Speaking to reporters after participating in a review meeting along with Deputy Speaker M. Padma Devender Reddy at the Colletorate here on Thursday, Mr. Reddy said farmers and traders were suffering with the decision taken by the Union government due to non availability of new currency.

“The financial health of the State has been deteriorating with the Centre’s decision. The income of the State government has fallen. Large queues are being witnessed in banks and post offices. The government should step in to ease the situation,” he said.

Answering a query, the Minister said the administration was prepared to cultivate 1.52 lakh hectares in the district, and the required seeds and fertilisers were kept ready for the same.

