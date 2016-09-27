‘No tank breached under Mission Kakatiya’

The Mission Kakatiya programme of reviving defunct minor irrigation tanks has come in handy during this rainy season as there are no breaches of tanks, taken up under this programme, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stating that the incessant rains had provided relief to the farmers and there would not be any drought-like situation for another two years in the State.

The Chief Minister said that in spite of heavy rains and floods only 122 tanks got breached and there was no loss of human life or livestock.

However, during the Congress regime thousands of tanks got breached during the rains, the Chief Minister observed.

SRSP

The Sriramsagar Project canal got breached in Manala village of Mallial mandal recently, but, the irrigation tank which was taken up under the Mission Kakatiya had not breached and the water overflowed from the tank, he said and pointed out that no minor irrigation tank taken up under the mission got breached.

Expects good crop in Rabi

The rains helped the farming community during this khariff season, he said and added that there would be good harvest of various crops during the ensuing Rabi season following filling up of all irrigation projects and tanks and also recharging of ground water table.

He assured farmers of providing nine-hour power supply during the Rabi season.

Casualties

The Chief Minister said that there were around 120 deaths due to thunderbolts and other mishaps in the State during this season and added that the bereaved families would be provided with an ex-gratia amount of Rs. 4 lakh.

There will not be any drought-like situation for another two years in the State