‘Follow traffic rules to check accidents’

Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy called upon people to follow traffic rules and drive carefully to avoid accidents.
Participating in Road Safety Week that began at the district headquarters here on Tuesday, Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy said not just drivers, but pedestrians also have to follow the traffic rules.
He observed that most of the road accidents were taking place due to drunk-driving and talking on cell phone while driving.
RTC Regional Manager Raghunatha Rao said of the total of five lakh accidents that take place every year, about 1.46 lakh were road accidents.
He also expressed concern over the number of people who suffer serious injuries in these accidents. Deputy Transport Commissioner Ramesh said that the Road Safety Week would be observed in all the constituencies.
