‘Focus on court cases to ensure early disposal’

Collector N. Satyanarayana asked the district authorities to give special attention to court cases so that they could be solved at the earliest. He also suggested them to file counters on the cases pending in tribunals, High Court and Supreme Court.
Speaking at a convergence meeting on different programmes with officers from various departments at the Collectorate, here on Monday, he said that he directed the mandal level officers to go round all villages, conduct review on the implementation of schemes and ensure their speedy execution. He said officers should make field visits and conduct reviews on the implementation of Haritha Haram, sanitation and construction of individual sanitary lavatories. So also, they should take special interest on the execution of Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya works, he added.
Expressing concern over the increasing deaths of people with accidental drowning in irrigation tanks and water bodies he asked the Irrigation authorities to think over the steps to be taken to control such incidents. He said people should be enlightened on the accident prone water bodies and warning boards be erected at the dangerous spots.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor