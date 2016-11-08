‘Focus on court cases to ensure early disposal’

Collector N. Satyanarayana asked the district authorities to give special attention to court cases so that they could be solved at the earliest. He also suggested them to file counters on the cases pending in tribunals, High Court and Supreme Court.

Speaking at a convergence meeting on different programmes with officers from various departments at the Collectorate, here on Monday, he said that he directed the mandal level officers to go round all villages, conduct review on the implementation of schemes and ensure their speedy execution. He said officers should make field visits and conduct reviews on the implementation of Haritha Haram, sanitation and construction of individual sanitary lavatories. So also, they should take special interest on the execution of Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya works, he added.

Expressing concern over the increasing deaths of people with accidental drowning in irrigation tanks and water bodies he asked the Irrigation authorities to think over the steps to be taken to control such incidents. He said people should be enlightened on the accident prone water bodies and warning boards be erected at the dangerous spots.