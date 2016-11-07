‘2,700 ryots ended lives since TS was formed’

As many as 2,700 farmers committed suicide since Telangana was formed, but there has been no response from the State government towards the issue. It has failed to come up with a proper agricultural policy, said Telugu Desam Party MLA A. Revanth Reddy.

Addressing a gathering at the Collectorate after the padayatra in support of farmers here on Sunday, Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family were enjoying the fruits of a separate Telangana State, while nobody else benefited from the same.

KCR said the new State would make everybody happy, but, sadly, farmers still continue to commit suicide. It was the Chief Minister and his family who got new jobs and wealth, but nobody else did. “Mr. Rao bought new vehicles for his convoy and new buildings too. Did anybody get anything?” he asked.

Andhra Pradesh contractors continue to get patronage and the Chief Minister clears all bills, receiving huge commissions. The Centre had given Rs. 790 crore assistance towards subsidy, but the TRS government diverted the amount, depriving farmers of their share.

The government, which promised to take action against spurious seed companies, failed to register a single case despite the farmers agitations’ in Khammam and other districts where they incurred huge losses.

Mr. Reddy said TRS leaders and Mr. Rao’s family were there at the death of every farmer and youth during the separate Telangana movement. “They said every death was in favour of separate Telangana and gained political mileage. Now when farmers die, nobody from the TRS party comes,” he alleged.

The TDP would continue the padayatra creating awareness among farmers and mobilise their support. It would seek support of all like minded parties and individuals and question the government. “We will pressurise the State government to come out with a good agricultural policy,” he said. TDP district president Gandra Satyanarayana, and senior leaders R. Prakash Reddy, L. Ramana, and Vem Narender Reddy were also present.