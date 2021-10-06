Telangana withdraws plea in SC on sharing of Krishna water after Centre’s assurance

Telangana says Union Minister had stated that if State withdrew case from the Supreme Court, the Centre would ‘positively’ consider forming a tribunal.

Telangana on October 6 withdrew its plea in the Supreme Court for “equitable apportionment” of the Krishna River water on the basis of an assurance given by the Centre that it will “consider” constituting a tribunal to resolve the issue.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Telangana, in an application, said the Union Minister, in a meeting, stated that if the State withdrew its case from the Supreme Court, the Centre would “positively” consider forming a tribunal under Inter State River Water Disputes Act of 1956 after taking necessary legal opinion.

Taking “legal opinion” before forming a new tribunal on the issue of Krishna River water sharing was necessary as the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT II) was already seized of the inter-States’ issue.

Telangana had come to the Supreme Court complaining that it had been “unjustly denied” an equitable allocation of the water. It had made the Centre and the riparian States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra respondents.

In its plea, Telangana had complained to the Supreme Court that it had written a letter to the Centre in 2014 to constitute a tribunal under Section 3 of the Inter State River Water Disputes Act of 1956 to adjudicate the issue.

While the matter was pending with the Supreme Court, Telangana said the Union Minister, during a meeting, put forward the proposition to consider constituting the tribunal provided the State withdrew its case.

The State said its Chief Minister had decided to act on the proposal from the Centre.

The court recorded the prayer made by Telangana. The Bench said it was a “very sensitive matter” and disposed of the case.