COVID-19 | Telangana CM favours extension of national lockdown

It would be difficult to contain the spread of the virus in view of the country’s “poor health infrastructure”, he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the 21-day national lockdown to check COVID-19 beyond April 14, saying it was essential to save lives.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo said it would be difficult to contain the spread of the virus in view of the country’s “poor health infrastructure”.

“I am for the lockdown of the country furthermore after April 15. Because we can recover from the economic problem but we cannot recover lives. We cannot recover the lives of the people,” he told reporters here.

“I appeal to the honourable Prime Minister, to the Government of India, please extend the lockdown without any hesitation,” he said.

Mr. Rao further said: “Consult everybody, consult every Chief Minister, have a video conference with entire country, but take a conscious decision. Because, we have no other weapon in India to contain this dreadful virus.”

