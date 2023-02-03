Telangana BJP set to hit the road again

February 03, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Telangana BJP will be launching a micro level programme of street corner meetings, holding nearly 11,500 such meetings between February 10-25 in a bid to keep going the momentum the party says it received during the padyatra by State unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar last year and ahead of Assembly polls at the end of the year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also slated to visit the State after the end of the first part of the budget session of parliament.

Mr Kumar, who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his padyatra during the BJP’s national executive meet held in January in New Delhi, said that the street corner meetings will be kept small in size, “not more than 100-150 people” and will be followed by a gradual scaling up of a bigger meeting in every district and then cluster of districts.

“I travelled through 57 Assembly constituencies of Telangana during the padyatra, people were responsive, they were forthcoming with regard to their issues with the Telangana government and K Chandrashekhar Rao. This programme is a kind of continuation of our constant engagement at micro levels with the concerns of the people,” he said.

He added that the Telangana government under K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) had been “peddling an image” of being farmer friendly and touting the “Ryathu Bandhu” scheme, but was “shortchanging” farmers instead. “The Ryathu Bandhu scheme is giving ₹6,000 per farmer, but during the yatra and through other interactions, its clear that nearly ₹18,000 worth of other subsidies by the Central government, where a matching grant has to be done by the state government is not being disbursed at all. KCR promised that three acres per Dalit family would be allotted, that is also only an annuncement, what’s more, he even claimed the free urea subsidy, sent by the Centre, was by the state government. During the padyatra we also spoke to the people on these issues,” he said.

Telangana, set to go to polls at the end of the year will see a contest between the newly renamed Bharatha Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the BJP and the Congress, with Mr Kumar asserting that it ishis party that is the main opposition in the state. “One need only to look at the Munnugode bypoll held recently, and the situation of the Congress. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) we did well, we won the Huzurabad bypoll, also in Dubbak. Its crystal clear that w are the principal opposition in the state,” he said.