Telangana Assembly Election | CEC Rajiv Kumar-led team in Hyderabad to access poll preparedness

October 03, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Hyderabad

A 17-member delegation headed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar reached in Hyderabad on October 3 as part of a three-day visit to assess poll preparedness in Telangana, official sources said.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj received the team at the Rajiv Gandhi Airport in Hyderabad, they said.

During the three-day visit, the team will also hold a crucial meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) to align their efforts with State administration and security agencies.

According to an official release issued earlier, the ECI team will kickstart the visit with a crucial meeting involving National and State recognised political parties. Following this, it will convene with Enforcement agencies to discuss key matters related to the upcoming elections.

On Wednesday, the focus would be on assessing poll preparedness at the grassroots level and district election officers and Superintendents of Police/ Commissioners of Police from all 33 districts in Telangana will make detailed presentations to the EC team.

On the last day, the EC team will interact with state icons, persons with disabilities and young voters to promote awareness and participation in the democratic process.

CEC Rajiv Kumar will address a press conference on the last day, the release had said.