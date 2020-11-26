Telangana, A.P. report less than 1,000 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

26 November 2020 04:13 IST

Kerala’s positivity rate for 6,491 cases is 9.83%; Karnataka records 1.33% with incidence of 1,630

Kerala reported 6,491 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday when 66,042 samples were tested.

The test positivity rate which dipped over the past week stood at 9.83% on Wednesday. The Health Department added 26 deaths on Wednesday.

Kozhikode district reported the highest number of new cases at 833, Ernakulam 774, Malappuram 664, Thrissur 652, Alappuzha 546, Kollam 539, Palakkad 463, Thiruvananthapuram 461, Kottayam 450, Pathanamthitta 287, Kannur 242, Wayanad 239, Idukki 238, and Kasaragod 103 cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 831 new infections and six deaths on Wednesday. Also, 60,762 samples were tested, registering 1.37% positivity rate.

Of six new deaths, two occurred in Krishna. Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur and West Godavari reported one new death each.

Most new cases were reported in Krishna (145), West Godavari (135) and East Godavari (126) districts. The remaining districts reported less than 100 new infections.

Telangana recorded 993 cases on Tuesday and four more patients died. With 47,593 people tested, it was the highest number of daily tests this month.

The 993 cases included 161 from Greater Hyderabad.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 1,630 new case. As many as 1,333 people were discharged on Wednesday. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.33%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.16%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 916 cases, taking its tally to 3,66,233. With 11 deaths coming from Bengaluru, the toll in the district rose to 4,101. A total of 1,22,454 tests were conducted in 24 hours, including 1,02,480 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total tests rose to 1,05,70,159.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Vijayawada and Hyderabad bureaus)