Tejashwi Yadav calls Assam CM Himanta ‘Chinese version of Yogi’ over decision to end Jumma break, BJP terms it ‘Racist’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the decision to end the 2-hour break for Jumma prayers in Assam Assembly and accused him of seeking "cheap popularity" to stay in the news.

"Assam Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) wants cheap popularity and wants to remain in the news...(UP CM) Yogi Adityanath is using bulldozers, and he (Assam CM) is stopping namaz, the country belongs to everyone, there should be peace, but these people are only spreading hatred," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

The former Bihar Deputy CM attacked Chief Minister Himanta and called him "Chinese version of Yogi" in a veiled reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Chief Minister of Assam deliberately keeps doing acts to harass Muslims, in an attempt to gain cheap popularity and become the "Chinese version of Yogi". The people of BJP have made Muslim brothers a soft target to spread hatred, attract the attention of Modi-Shah and polarize the society," Mr. Yadav stated.

"People of all religions, except RSS, have a hand in the independence of the country. Our Muslim brothers have made sacrifices in getting the country freedom and as long as we are here, no one can harm them," he added.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the State Assembly's decision to end the 2-hour break for Jumma prayers, saying that no other State Assembly in India has a similar break.

He also expressed surprise that people outside Assam are opposing the decision without fully understanding it. Mr. Sarma added that Congress supported the decision to end the Jumma break in Assam.

"The decision to end the Jumma break in Assam was also supported by the Congress. There is no such break in Bihar or any other State Assembly in the country. I am surprised that people outside Assam are opposing it without thinking," CM Himanta said in a post on X.

Reacting to the statement, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “ Tejashwi Yadav said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the ‘Chinese version’, just because he was born in Assam...Has Sam Pitroda’s spirit entered Tejashwi Yadav?”.

“It is the character of the INDI alliance to not respect the Constitution and insult every person...Rahul Gandhi had started his Bharat Jodo Yatra Part 2 from the Northeast itself. He (Rahul Gandhi) should tell whether if this is a statement to unite India?... On this, Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi should say when will they (Congress) break ties with RJD?...”

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to X and added, “It appears that the INDI Alliance is made up of a bunch of ignorant racists who have no information about the history & geography of our country. First, it was Sam Pitroda. Now, it’s Tejashwi Yadav who is being racist towards the people of North east.”

Assam Assembly on Friday, ended the practice of a 2-hour adjournment for Jumma Prayers, every Friday. Assam Speaker Biswajit Daimary said that the decision was taken as it had become difficult to hold discussions on Fridays due to a lack of time.

