Tejashwi Yadav writes to non-BJP leaders seeking demand of caste census

Patna:

25 September 2021 12:19 IST

The move comes after the Centre’s recent affidavit in Supreme Court that a caste census of the Backward Classes is “administratively difficult and cumbersome”.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday, September 25, 2021, wrote letters to 33 senior leaders of the country regarding demand of caste census in the country.

Recently, the central government had informed the Supreme Court that conducting caste census in the country was not feasible.

Centre's affidavit in Supreme Court on Caste Census

Led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar whose party JD(U) has been a ruling ally of BJP, the Opposition party leaders in Bihar, had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put forth their demand for caste based census.

“The demand for caste based census needs to be seen as an essential step in nation building. The caste census once conducted would actually bring to the forefront the pressing concerns that a country like India must attend to with a sense of urgency. This is a historic opportunity before us to push for an agenda that is essential for making this country more just and egalitarian. It would play a pivotal role in ensuring social harmony and social cohesion”, Mr. Yadav wrote in letter to the leaders.

He wrote letters to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, National Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati, Orissa CM Naveen Patnaik, CPI leader D Raja, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury, formerJ&K CM Farooq Abdullah, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK leader M.K.Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AIADMK coordinator O Panreerselvam and others.

“I’m sure you will agree with me that we need to join our hands and push the government of the day to see this absolutely crucial need to set the priorities of the socio-economic development of our country. I am open to suggestions and inputs from you so that we immediately prepare our plan of action in this regard without any further delay”, Mr. Yadav wrote in the letter conclusively.

Earlier on September 24, he had said that he would wait for Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s response on Central government’s decision that conducting caste based census would not be feasible in the country.

Mr. Yadav’s father and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief, Lalu Prasad too had wondered why the BJP/RSS had “so much hatred against backward class people”.

Mr Yadav had also called for boycott of BJP ministers sand party MPs belonging to Other and Extremely Backward Class.