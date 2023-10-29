Tejashwi urges Bihari diaspora in Japan to promote State’s tourism

October 29, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

In a bid to boost tourism, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Chairperson of the Bihar Foundation, Tejashwi Yadav, on Sunday interacted with the Bihar diaspora at a programme organised by the Japan Chapter of the Bihar Foundation in Tokyo.

Mr. Yadav, who is also the State Tourism Minister, is leading the Bihar Tourism delegation to the JATA Japan Tourism Expo 2023. While interacting with people from Bihar, Mr. Yadav said that Biharis were an integral part of the great civilisation and rich culture of the State.

“Bihari people are hardworking, honest and responsible. If the Bihari diaspora and resources are channelised in a planned manner under a vision, then Bihar can emerge as a centre of skilled manpower. We know that technology, and the aspirations of young Biharis, are creating new opportunities in Bihar. We have great hopes from the energetic NRI Biharis will use their expertise and experiences to make Bihar a leading State,” Mr. Yadav said.

He further said that to utilise the imagination and creativity of Biharis, the State government had launched public welfare schemes, developmental programmes, and policies. Mr. Yadav provided a briefing on the new policies being introduced by the Bihar government in the field to promote the film industry, and sports.

The Deputy CM said that to bring tourism in Bihar to the world stage, a new tourism policy was being planned along with a new Information & Technology policy to facilitate the development of the IT sector in Bihar.

“The process of [formulating] these policies is in the final stages. Bihar is the youngest State of the country and lakhs of jobs are being provided to the youth for their bright future, and self-employment opportunities are being created. World class infrastructure is being developed along with quality education, better law and order, and an excellent health system. There is no dearth of talent in Bihar. We just have to boost that talent and create a new and developed Bihar with new technology, training, team work, and coordinated efforts,” Mr. Yadav asserted.

While interacting with the people of Bihari origin, Mr. Yadav said that being a Bihari is such a great feeling and experience in itself, “which binds all of us in a sacred relationship of unity like a sacred thread”.

He also praised the work of the Bihar Foundation in Japan. Mr. Yadav promoted Bihar’s tourist attractions, including the Nalanda ruins, and Buddhist religious and heritage sites. “Bihar is the birthplace of many religions and the land of spiritual awakening,” he said.

Several officials, including Secretary, Departments of IT and Tourism, Abhay Singh; Managing Director of the Bihar State Tourism Corporation, Nand Kishore; and president of the Bihar Foundation’s Japan Chapter, Anand Vijay Singh were present on the occasion.

