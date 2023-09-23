Tejashwi slams BJP, says Bidhuri speaks like a ‘mawaali’

September 23, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - PATNA

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri and termed his language as that of a streetside mawaali (street rogue).

Mr. Yadav expressed strong displeasure over the controversial remarks in Parliament against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali. He also expressed his concern over delay in action against Mr. Bidhuri.

During the special session of Parliament on Thursday, Mr. Bidhuri had made objectionable remarks against the BSP MP. Since then the Opposition is continuously attacking the BJP and the PM over the issue.

“Some days ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji made a speech in Parliament stressing on the conduct and behaviour of the members. A mere two or three days later, the BJP MP [Mr. Bidhuri] has crossed all the limits. The BJP MP has used the sort of foul language that a mawaali employs. No action would be taken against him because he is a BJP member,” Mr. Yadav said.

He further added, “It seems as if BJP members have the right to abuse anyone, even within the Parliament as well. They also have the right to engage in corruption and exploitation. Was there any action taken on the complaint of women wrestlers who were sitting on dharna for so many days? It is really sad but we are not surprised because this is the true language of the BJP MPs. They have not done work so it is obvious to abuse.”

Asked about the summons issued by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in land for job scam case, Mr. Yadav said that this is the third time he has been summoned on this matter and for him, it was not a new thing.

“This matter has already been closed two times. Now I have been summoned for the third time so let’s see what happens,” Mr. Yadav said.

Speaking over the seat sharing formula within Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, Mr. Yadav said that everything has been done and a decision on seat sharing will be taken soon. He pointed out that there is no problem with seat sharing from anyone.

“BJP should tell what kind of seat sharing they are going to have with the new people who have joined them. One family party has been divided into two parties so the seat sharing problem is that side not our side. The seat sharing formula of INDIA bloc has been completed and we will announce it soon,” Mr. Yadav said.

He also spoke on the Women’s Reservation Bill claiming that there was nothing new. He reiterated the demand of including OBC quota in the Bill.

