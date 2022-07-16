Teesta Setalvad worked at the behest of Ahmed Patel to destabilise Gujarat govt: police

Social activist Teesta Setalvad beiing taken to a Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Ahmedabad recently. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

July 16, 2022 11:28 IST

‘There was conspiracy to malign the image of Gujarat,’ the police affadiavit says; Congress refutes charges.

While opposing bail for social activist Teesta Setalvad and former IPS RB Sreekumar, Gujarat Police in an affidavit has claimed that Teesta was working at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to “destabilise” the Gujarat government headed by the then CM Narendra Modi.

The police stated in the affidavit that Ms. Setalvad, who received money as well as Padma Sri award, RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt were part “of the larger conspiracy” to destabilise and cause dismissal of the elected government by fabricating evidence to implicate top functionaries of the State with regard to the communal riots.

It is stated in the affidavit that Ms. Setalvad “had met Ahmed Patel with Sanjiv Bhatt” at his Delhi residence.

The police also claimed that Ms. Setalvad was seeking a Rajya Sabha berth for herself while fighting a legal battle against the State government in the name of justice for the victims of the communal riots.

“There was a conspiracy to malign the image of Gujarat, and that was hatched at the behest of late Ahmed Patel,” the affidavit stated.

Teesta got ₹30 lakh from Ahmed Patel: Police

The Police has cited testimony of two witnesses who have told the police that “Teesta had received money” in order to carry on her works to target the State government by implicating the then CM and others. The Police have claimed that she received ₹30 lakh from Ahmed Patel.

Additional sessions judge D.D. Thakkar posted the hearing on the bail application for Monday.

On the Padma Sri award conferred on Ms. Setalvad, the police affidavit stated that it was “for malicious and vexatious prosecution” of the State functionaries of Gujarat.

The police have also accused her of “misappropriation of funds” collected in the name of justice to the riots-affected people.

Congress refutes charges on Ahmed Patel

Reacting to the Gujarat Police affidavit, the Congress on Saturday, “categorically refuted the mischievous charges manufactured against the late Shri Ahmed Patel”. This is part of the Prime Minister’s systematic strategy to absolve himself, the party’s general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, said in a statement.

“The Prime Minister’s political vendetta machine clearly does not even spare the departed who were his political adversaries. This SIT is dancing to the tune of its political master and will sit wherever it is told to,” the statement added.