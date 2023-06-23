ADVERTISEMENT

Technology cooperation featured prominently in India-U.S. talks: Foreign Secretary Kwatra

June 23, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Washington

Mr. Kwatra said one theme which has run through the visit is the "exceptional warmth and hospitality" U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended to Mr. Modi

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden during a ceremonial welcome ahead of dinner at the White House, in Washington, USA, Thursday, June 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has said that technology cooperation featured prominently in the discussion between India and the U.S. and described it as one of the most substantive outcomes of the ongoing State visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Very clearly, technology, in particular advanced technology, across all domains ranging from defence to space and energy is one of the most important substantive outcomes," he told reporters in a media briefing on Thursday.

"Technology featured in talks, not in a limited way but technology cooperation across the ecosystem. This included technology transfer, services and working together in research among other domains," he added.

Mr. Kwatra said one theme which has run through the visit is the "exceptional warmth and hospitality" U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended to Mr. Modi.

"The visit has been extremely rich in form and equally, if not more, rich in substance," he said, describing the trip as "path-breaking."

He referred to various deals, including in defence, to highlight the visit's achievements.

