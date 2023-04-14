Technology, alternative dispute resolution and vital for justice delivery, says PM Modi

April 14, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2023 emphasised that technology needs to be brought into play to speed up the justice delivery system, especially in remote areas such as in the northeast.

He also maintained that the alternative dispute resolution system was an important pillar of judicial delivery.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court in Guwahati, Mr. Modi said “technology can help bring justice to remote areas such as in the northeast.” Pointing to the need to bring in technology in justice delivery, he said, “Artificial Intelligence could be used to further bring ‘Ease of Justice’”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indicating how lack of clarity in property ownership has proven to be a burden on the judiciary, he gave an example of how drones have been used to bring a solution by “mapping properties in over 1 lakh villages under the PM Swamitva Yojana.” He also said, “Alternative dispute resolution systems are vital”, and added that the North East has rich traditions in this regard.

“The law schools should also teach about these,” he said, lauding the Gauhati High Court for recently coming out with a book on customary laws of the region.

He also emphasized that, “Law should be written in an easy language, comprehensible to ordinary people.” Paying tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Mr. Modi said, “It is a happy coincidence that today is Babasaheb Ambedkar’s anniversary. He had played the main role in framing our Constitution.” “Government, judiciary has own roles in ensuring ‘ease of living’, and technology is a powerful tool for it,” he said.

He also highlighted the role of Gauhati High Court in justice delivery in the region, pointing that it has the largest jurisdiction under it in the country.

It has four States, including Assam, under it at present, while till 2013, seven States were under its jurisdiction, he added.

Mr. Modi also spoke on the need to strike down obsolete and irrelevant laws, some of which have been in existence since the British rule.

He said the central government has struck down 2000 obsolete laws and 40,000 compliances, which has helped in bringing down cases in courts.