Technological development double-edged sword to fight corruption: Principal Secretary to PM

Speaking at an International Anti-Corruption Day event organised by the CBI, Dr. Mishra emphasised the importance of innovative anti-corruption solutions

December 10, 2022 04:32 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister. File Photo | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday said technological development had opportunities to prevent corruption, but there were also areas where it could be much more difficult to detect, particularly in cryptocurrency.

Speaking at an International Anti-Corruption Day event organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Dr. Mishra emphasised the importance of innovative anti-corruption solutions. He called for real-time information sharing between law enforcement agencies.

Dr. Mishra said India was ready to play an active role towards fighting various types of crimes with cross-border linkages, including financial crimes. He complimented law enforcement agencies, including the CBI, for an effective action against corruption.

Dr. Mishra also presented the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 34 CBI officials.

In his welcome address, CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said the Interpol General Assembly, which was held in Delhi recently, had resolved that all the 195 Interpol member-countries would actively and collectively support the fight against organised crime, financial crime and corruption.

On October 31, 2003, the UN General Assembly adopted the United Nations Convention against Corruption. The Assembly also designated December 9 as the International Anti-Corruption Day.

