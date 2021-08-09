National

Technical universities open in Odisha

A fortnight after the Odisha government opened schools for Classes X and XII, technical universities and institutions running professional courses resumed physical classes for students from Monday.

The decision was taken following significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the State.

Professional institutes opened classrooms following standard operating procedures issued earlier by the Skill Development and Technical Education department. The resumption of classes was aimed at ensuring practical teaching to students in laboratories. All COVID-19 safety norms have to be followed.


