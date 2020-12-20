Tech-savvy youth counter ‘misinformation’ on farmer protests

They take turns to bust myths on social media platforms

Nearly 50 youths hailing from protesting farmer families have come together to take on “misinformation” and “negative campaign” against the ongoing demonstrations in the capital round the clock.

They have organised themselves and take turns to bust myths on different social media platforms, take questions and reply to them and counter all kinds of negative perception.

These youths say that because the elders in the family are not tech-savvy and are often unaware of the alleged slander, they have taken it upon themselves to engage with all those who doubt the motive of the campaign and feel that there is anything beyond a genuine anguish against the three proposed farm laws. Another reason, says this bunch, is that the traditional media has not been fair in reflecting their concerns and has largely focused on the inconvenience caused due to the agitation.

“So we leverage our education and technical know-how to bust the lies spread by the government about farmers. Apart from people at Singhu and Tikri borders, we are also being helped by college and university students in large numbers, who are working round the clock and educating farmers back in Punjab and Haryana about the flaws in farms Bills,” said Harinder Happy, media coordinator and a PhD scholar.

Mr. Happy added that they don’t have big set up but they are fighting with what resources they have and counter malicious campaign on social media where farmers have been called terrorists. The leaders of the agitation have been targeted and defamed on social media.

“To educate farmers and people on social media about our protest, every day we hold a live session on social media from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. where we take questions and answer them. We are getting lot of support on social media,” said Mr. Happy.

“The BJP IT cell is targeting urban middle class people who are not aware of agrarian crisis or issues and they have been misled by TV channels. It is our responsibility to put right perspective in front of people,” said Mr. Happy.

Most of the youth have voluntarily come forward in support of farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

“I work in the IT sector and was working from home so I have come here to support farmers. I keep watch on social media account and keep safe them from cyberattack. There have been several attempts to hack account,” said a volunteer, who wished not to be named.

Mr. Happy said that on Sunday the Facebook page of Kisan Ekta Morcha had been unpublished and Instagram had issued them a warning over the content they were posting on their page.