Team of 17 envoys to visit Kashmir

The government will take a delegation of foreign envoys for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, in an official visit which marks the first time diplomats have been given access to the former State since the dilution of Article 370 in August 2019. Officials confirmed to The Hindu that arrangements have been made for a delegation of about 17 envoys, that is expected to comprise mainly Ambassadors from South America and Africa.

Envoys of European countries who were invited however, decided not to accept the invitation, saying that they would only travel if they are given freedom to travel and meet people, diplomatic sources said, drawing unfavourable parallels to a visit by a group of European Parliament members (MEPs) who were taken on a “private visit” under heavy escort in October last year. The government has decided to organise a separate visit for European Union envoys at a later date.

According to diplomatic sources, the European Union group of 28 countries, which decided to take a “common stand” on the visit to Kashmir, conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday that they would not join the delegation on Thursday, but were open to “discussions on the terms” of a separate visit.

When asked, government sources denied any suggestion that EU envoys had pulled out due to restrictions in the programme, saying the government was unable to accommodate all 28 countries on this trip, when only a select number had been invited.

“We wanted to take a global group of envoys to J&K with only some EU Ambassadors, and not all were asked to join,” said an official source.

“The group was free to interact with people subject to security considerations. In any case, no Ambassador had specifically asked to meet anyone who was detained. It was therefore decided that a group of EU Ambassadors will undertake a trip to J&K at a later date,” the source added.

In particular, the EU countries reportedly expressed a desire to meet with the three former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who is also a Member of Parliament, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, all of whom have been in detention for five months now.

“This [access to the Chief Ministers] is not a condition we can accept at this time,” said an official involved in the planning of the visit in Srinagar.

The visit is being criticised by members of the opposition, as the government has restricted travel for Indian politicians thus far. “It is the Indian parliamentarians who should have the first right to visit Srinagar and speak to people there,” said Congress Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi, calling the envoy tour an “attempt to whitewash” over continuing restrictions in the Valley.

Members of Gulf countries are also not expected to travel on this visit. While many Ambassadors are still on winter vacations and have not returned to Delhi, some are dealing with the fallout of U.S.-Iran tensions on the region, diplomats said. Meanwhile, others like Australia, Afghanistan and Brazil are understood to have been busy with other commitments and hoped to go later.

According to the schedule the delegation will travel first to Srinagar and then to Jammu. The Army will brief the delegation at its headquarters at Badamibagh cantonment first and will coordinate meetings for them. Separate groups of local journalists, elected municipal counsellors and village heads, civil society groups and traders are likely to meet the envoys in the hotel.

However, the President of the Valley's association of trade bodies, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Sheikh Ashiq said he was not aware of the visit, nor had he been invited to meet with the first round of diplomats.

In Jammu, the delegation is likely to also be shown some tourist spots, and will be hosted by Lieutenant-Governor of the Union Territory Girish Chandra Murmu.