‘Teaching real-world problems will shape students into better leaders’

CHENNAI

19 June 2021 03:22 IST

Focus on sustainability and skills to create a better future and tackle global challenges, say experts at webinar

As part of its Career Counselling 2021 series, held in association with The Hindu Group, the Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) hosted a webinar on ‘Why sustainability must be a part of management education’.

Dr. David Easow, Deputy Director, International Affairs, HITS, said teaching real-world problems and finding solutions for them shape students into better leaders and make for a sustainable business world. “We all care for our environment and may not be fully aware of the situation in and around us, and thereby not know how to solve it. We must focus on sustainability and the skills to create a better future and should be able to tackle global challenges,” he added.

Dr. Miniya Chatterjee, CEO, Sustain Labs, had a question for the audience. What did sustainability mean when it was first coined 200 years ago? They were referring to food, she said, adding, “The meaning of sustainability has changed and moved away from academics. It’s difficult to find universities pushing research on sustainability. The greatest need is for sustainable policies and businesses need education to be backing them. The good news is that there are a few institutions moving in the right direction.”

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Manav Subodh, Co-founder 1M1B, and Global Ambassador SCET, University of California, Berkeley, struck a cautionary note. “Sustainability is the buzzword today but tread with care,” he said. Green jobs and green entrepreneurship were something students needed to know about. “We need a world that cares for all. Each one of us should engage and ask ourselves what we are doing and bringing to the table?”

At the end, the panellists fielded questions from the audience. The session can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2S6kaNQ