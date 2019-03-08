Teachers entitled to gratuity, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday altered its judgment and said teachers were entitled to claim gratuity under the Payment of Gratuity Act.

In a rare move, the court recently called back its own judgment suo motu and listed it for fresh hearing. The court had frozen the implementation of the court's January 7 verdict which erroneously held that a teacher is not an 'employee' under the Payment of Gratuity Act.

The January 7 judgment, which was re-called, was delivered by a Bench of Justices A.M. Sapre and Indu Malhotra after relying on a 2005 judgment of the Supreme Court.

The Bench of Justices Sapre and Malhotra was not apprised of the later development of Parliament amending the law in 2009 to effectively include teachers within the ambit of 'employee' under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.

The amendment had a retrospective effect dating back to 1997. Subsequent High Court judgments had also interpreted the 2009 amendment to include teachers within the definition of ‘employee’ under Section 2(e) of the Act irrespective of the institution in which they work.

The case concerned an appeal that was based on an order of the Jharkhand High Court allowing the plea of a former assistant professor of Birla Institute of Technology for the gratuity amount.

On Thursday, in its fresh verdict in the case, the Bench of Justices Sapre and Malhotra imposed a cost of ₹25,000 on the Birla Institute of Technology.