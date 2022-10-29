Teachers’ body plans mass protest against “retrograde” National Education Policy 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The All India Federation of University College Teachers’ Organisations has planned a mass protest in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC) office from November 16 to 18 in New Delhi.

The Federation had demanded a dialogue with the Central government and the UGC on the “burning problems of teachers across the country including our reservations on retrograde National Education Policy 2020.”

The Federation’s general secretary Arun Kumar said it had sought the immediate restoration of the old pension scheme, raising the retirement age to 65, extension of the date of refresher and orientation courses till December 31 for CAS, M.Phil. and Ph.D. increments, as well as the delinking of Ph.D. requirement for promotion to associate professorship.

The Union Education Ministry, instead of calling for a democratic dialogue, had gone ahead with the implementation of the “unscientific, undemocratic retrograde and exclusionary NEP 2020,” Mr. Kumar charged.