Teacher of Delhi school involved in distributing ration tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi A teacher of a civic body-run school, who was involved in distributing ration during the lockdown, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.
The teacher was posted at a primary school in Wazirabad under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The teacher had last come to school on April 28 and started showing COVID-19 symptoms from May 2. His test report came on Friday, an official of North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.
“We traced his six primary contacts and they have been sent into quarantine. Since they are completely asymptomatic, no test has been done yet,” he said, adding the school building has been sanitised.
