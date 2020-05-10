National

Teacher of Delhi school involved in distributing ration tests COVID-19 positive

Police barricade near the Chandni Mahal area during a complete lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 11, 2020.

Police barricade near the Chandni Mahal area during a complete lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 11, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The teacher was posted at a primary school in Wazirabad under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

New Delhi A teacher of a civic body-run school, who was involved in distributing ration during the lockdown, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

Also read: Coronavirus | Only severe cases need to test negative for discharge, says Health Ministry

The teacher was posted at a primary school in Wazirabad under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The teacher had last come to school on April 28 and started showing COVID-19 symptoms from May 2. His test report came on Friday, an official of North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

“We traced his six primary contacts and they have been sent into quarantine. Since they are completely asymptomatic, no test has been done yet,” he said, adding the school building has been sanitised.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 1:17:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/teacher-of-delhi-school-involved-in-distributing-ration-tests-covid-19-positive/article31547639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY