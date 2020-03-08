National

Teacher held for sexually assaulting students in Odisha

A school teacher accused of sexually assaulting two of his students has been arrested in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The teacher is posted in the Karada Nodal Primary School located under the Panikoili police limits of Jajpur. According to a complaint filed by the parents, the victim told them that he had repeatedly assaulted her on the pretext of extra classes after school hours.

The girl expressed her desire to drop out from school. After the parents mustered courage to inform the police, another parent also lodged a similar complaint.

Sources said the teacher is a habitual offender and more parents are likely to approach the police. A few days ago, two teachers were arrested in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela on similar charges.

Mar 8, 2020

