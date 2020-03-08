Teacher held for sexually assaulting students in Odisha

A school teacher accused of sexually assaulting two of his students has been arrested in Odisha’s Jajpur district.
The teacher is posted in the Karada Nodal Primary School located under the Panikoili police limits of Jajpur. According to a complaint filed by the parents, the victim told them that he had repeatedly assaulted her on the pretext of extra classes after school hours.
The girl expressed her desire to drop out from school. After the parents mustered courage to inform the police, another parent also lodged a similar complaint.
Sources said the teacher is a habitual offender and more parents are likely to approach the police. A few days ago, two teachers were arrested in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela on similar charges.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.