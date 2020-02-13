National

Rajasthan teacher held for rape of minor

A government school teacher was arrested in Rajasthan’s Alwar district for allegedly raping a minor girl and two others held for their involvement in kidnapping her, police said on Wednesday.

All the three accused were sent on three-day police remand. According to police, a private tutor Surendra Jatav who knew the girl had dropped her in Alwar on bike where government school teacher Subhash Mahlawat raped her.

