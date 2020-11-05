Teacher eligibility test postponed to Jan. 31

Candidates can change exam centre choice by Nov. 16

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test, originally scheduled to be held on July 5 and postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held on January 31, 2021. About 30 lakh aspiring teachers are expected to write the examination, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education which conducts the test.

In order to maintain social distancing and implement other safety protocols, the number of examination centres has been increased from 112 to 135 cities. Uttar Pradesh (10) and Bihar (6) account for most of the new centres, along with additional cities in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Assam.

“A large number of requests have been received from the candidates for change of option for their examination city as they have shifted their place due to COVID-19,” said a CBSE statement. Candidates will be allowed to change their choice of centre by applying for a correction on the ctet.nic.in website between November 7 and 16.