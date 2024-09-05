ADVERTISEMENT

Teach youth about Constitution, recent attacks on ‘unity in diversity’, Mallikarjun Kharge says

Published - September 05, 2024 12:12 am IST - New Delhi

Mallikarjun Kharge, said educators can “guide and build” the character of the next generation by teaching the importance of patriotism, hard work, dedication, and equality

The Hindu Bureau

“You should make children aware of the diversity of India,” says Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: PTI

On the eve of Teacher’s Day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged educators to instruct students about the “ill-effects” of the “recent attacks” on India’s diversity and exhorted them to block the “evil efforts” to fabricate the country’s history for the greater good of the next generation.

In a written message in Hindi, that Mr. Kharge posted on X, the Congress president called teachers the “true nation builders”, who shape the future of the country by showing the right path of honesty and truth to the society.

“You should make children aware about the diversity of India. It will greatly benefit our future generations, if we warn them about the recent attacks on the spirit of ‘unity in diversity’ in the country and block the evil attempts to tell the history in a fabricated manner,” Mr. Kharge said.

Teachers, he said “guide and build” the character of the next generation by teaching the importance of patriotism, hard work, dedication, and equality.

“On this occasion, I appeal to the teachers across the country to keep telling their students about constitutional values ​​in future. Try to include and impart knowledge about the importance of the Constitution and the Preamble of the Constitution in the curriculum as much as possible,” Mr. Kharge said.

