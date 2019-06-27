‘Tax will curb misuse of disability pension’

The notification by the Finance Ministry to tax disability pensions, except in the case of invalidation from service, is to address misuse of the system. This was highlighted in December 2014 by the Director-General Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) in a letter to then Defence Secretary R.K. Mathur.

“The trend of senior officers seeking to be placed in low medical classification at the fag end of their career in the armed forces or leaving service in SHAPE-1 and preferring post discharge claims soon thereafter needs to be curbed to prevent the inevitable epidemic of such cases in the future,” Lt. Gen BK Chopra, DG, DFMS, wrote in the letter dated December 16, 2014.

He added that disability pensions have become an “easy and attractive source of tax-free supplementary income rather than the lifeline to wounded veterans that was nobly intended by the lawmakers of yesteryears.” A defence source said that such cases are relatively few but the issue has to be addressed. “They are getting the disability pension, it is only being taxed,” the source observed.

In the case of senior officers, the letter states that “specialists and medical officers working in hospitals under their command find themselves constrained to oblige those officers.” The notification didn’t state from when this is effective.