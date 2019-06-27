Will look into tax on disability pension, Rajnath Singh tells Lok Sabha

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 27 told the Lok Sabha that his Ministry will look into the issue of taxing disability pension after the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury strongly raised the issue.

Mr. Singh said defence preparedness and welfare of the armed personnel are the topmost priority of the government.

“I will look into the issue. The Ministry is gathering information and will get back with details to the House,” Mr. Singh told the House.

Armed forces personnel who suffer any kind of disability due to their service receive separate disability pension. But the Congress alleged that on June 24, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) came out with a circular that mentioned that disability pension will be taxable.

For the first time in the 17th Lok Sabha, Congress MPs trooped into the well of the House after their leader, Mr. Chowdhury, could not effectively raise the issue..

Though the Congress leader had given an adjournment motion – a rare Parliamentary provision when all other business is suspended to discuss an issue -- Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition leader to raise it after Question Hour.

Congress members rushed to the well and raised slogans like Sena ko nayay do'(Give justice to Army) and Sena ke naam pe vote mangana band karo (stop asking for votes in the name of the Army).

With Congress members creating a ruckus in the House, the Speaker allowed Mr. Chowdhury to speak but told him that the Congress was disturbing new members.

The Congress leader then raised the CBDT circular.

He also said the One Rank One Pension (OROP) had become one rank five pensions and asked why personnel of the central paramilitary forces were not treated as martyrs.

Countering the Congress leader, Mr. Singh said while the people were kept in the dark for the last 40 years on OROP, it was their “government which brought it into force.”