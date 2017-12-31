Tatkal booking software under CBI scanner

A number of online software allegedly used by travel agents to trick the Tatkal booking system have come under the scanner of the CBI during its probe against its techie who had developed a similar system, the agency’s sources said here on Sunday.

During its probe against its programmer, Ajay Garg, the agency had noticed a large number of software that were easily available online for a price. They were being used to trick the railway ticketing system by speeding up the booking process and allowing purchase of multiple tickets, they said.

The sources said the software work on the “auto fill” system. The details of a large number of ticket-seekers are entered and kept ready even before Tatkal bookings open on the IRCTC website. These software speed up the PNR generating process by bypassing the IRCTC captcha and allowing login with multiple IDs. Thus a large number of bookings can be done simultaneously at the single click of the mouse.