Tata to set up final assembly line for armoured platform in Morocco

The Kingdom of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) announced a strategic partnership for the final assembly and integration of the Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 in Casablanca, Morocco, the company announced on Monday (September 30, 2024).

This will be Morocco’s first large defence manufacturing plant, and the first defence manufacturing plant by an Indian defence manufacturer situated outside India.

“The production facility in Casablanca covering 20,000 sq. m. has been identified. The production facility is expected to be operational over the next 12 months to deliver the contracted quantity of units thereafter over time,” TASL said in a statement. The 8x8 was jointly developed by Tata Advanced Systems with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Tata Motors.

The local unit of TASL will produce a significant number of the specialised vehicle systems for Morocco and potentially for other countries in Africa, it stated. “Significant content of the TASL platform 8x8 will be exported from India, while also meeting a commitment for local employment, value addition and support in Morocco.”

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Abdeltif Loudyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in-charge of the Administration National Defence, termed the partnership with TASL as a new era in the development of their defence industry. “It is a strategic step that will not only contribute to our national self-reliance but also our ability to scale up our defence industry quickly and reliably. We are committed to creating a robust industrial ecosystem that drives economic growth and delivers tangible benefits to our investors and industry partners similar to the successful model of the automobile industry.”

Terming the contract “of significant size” and of strategic importance for TASL, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Sukaran Singh said: “This not only enables TASL to help initiate Morocco’s defence ecosystem but also acts as a launch point for TASL into rest of Africa for select defence systems.”

The company said it will work closely with the government of Morocco to develop a “robust ecosystem which would include engaging with the local supply chain partners and vendors, training and skill development of the workforce and building related capabilities, and to maintain the systems in-country.”

The 8x8 platform boasts of several state-of-the-art critical technologies like a high power, integrated power pack with automatic transmission, with modularity and scalability that can be easily customised to cater to various missions and operating conditions.