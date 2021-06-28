Tarun Tejpal case | Supreme Court closes plea on trial

A file photo of Tarun Tejpal

New Delhi

28 June 2021 12:31 IST

Now, no order is required, say the apex court

The Supreme Court on Monday June 28, 2021, closed the case related to extension of time after noting that a trial court in Goa has completed the trial by rendering acquittal verdict in the sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal.

Also read: Judgment will deter rape victims from fighting case, say women’s groups, activists, academicians

On May 21, a trial court of Mapusa town of Goa acquitted Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of the Tehelka magazine, in the case where he was accused of sexually assaulting his then woman colleague in a lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013 when they were attending an event. The State has also filed an appeal in the case.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: ‘Seems like a manual for rape victims’: Bombay HC on Tarun Tejpal case verdict

The apex court, in October last year, had extended till March 31, 2021 the time for completing trial in the sexual assault case at the request of the trial judge.

The Goa government had also earlier moved the top court seeking extension of time to complete the trial.

"The trial is concluded, Now, no order is required (on extension)," a bench of justices Ashok Bhushan, Vineet Saran and M.R. Shah said while closing the case.