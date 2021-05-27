Tarun Tejpal case: HC directs sessions court to retract anything that reveals identity of rape survivor

Mumbai:

27 May 2021 12:37 IST

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out the paragraphs in which the email ID of the survivor, the names of her husband and her mother had been revealed.

Referring to the Goa court judgment acquitting journalist Tarun Tejpal, the Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the sessions court judge to retract the email ID of the survivor and the name of her husband and mother from the judgment before uploading it on the court website.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared before a single Bench of justice S.C. Gupte through videoconferencing and said the judgment in the case of sexual assault and rape was to be pronounced on May 19 which got postponed to May 21 when it was only revealed that Mr. Tejpal is acquitted.

The State of Goa immediately filed for an appeal before the High Court challenging the acquittal. He went on to say that the physical copy of the judgment was made available only on May 25. He pointed out the paragraphs in which the email ID of the survivor, the names of her partner, now husband, and her mother had been revealed.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read Tarun Tejpal case - a timeline

He, therefore, urged the High Court to pass a direction to the sessions court to delete all the details that may reveal the identity of the survivor before uploading the judgment on the court website.

In its order, the HC said, “considering the law against disclosure of identity of victim, the sessions court is directed to retract the email ID of the prosecutrix (victim), her husband and mother’s name.”

The court said it would adjourn the matter to be heard once vacation was over and regular court started on June 7. Mr. Mehta, however, requested the court to hear the matter before that and said, “The system expects sensitivity over jurisprudence. We owe it to our girls.” The court agreed and posted the matter to be heard on June 2.

On May 21, special judge Kshama Joshi at the Mapusa District and Sessions Court, Goa, acquitted Mr. Tejpal from all charges of rape by a person in position of control, rape by a person in position of authority, assault with the intent of outraging modesty, assault with intent to disrobe and sexual harassment.