Tarun Bajaj appointed Revenue Secretary; Ajay Seth new DEA Secretary

In significant appointment in the Ministry of Finance, the Modi administration has appointed Tarun Bajaj as Secretary, Department of Revenue, shifting him from the Department of Economic Affairs where he was posted last April.

Mr. Bajaj has been holding additional charge as Revenue Secretary following superannuation of Ajay Bhushan Pandey in February, 2021. He is an old hand in the Ministry of Finance having worked as Joint Secretary before he was moved to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In the Department of Economic Affairs, the government has appointed Karnataka cadre 1988 batch IAS officer Ajay Seth, who worked as Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation in Karnataka.

Gyanesh Kumar has been named as Secretary, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in the place of R.S. Shukla, who is superannuating this month. Mr. Kumar is serving as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ali Raza Rizvi is new Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises. He has been shifted from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) as Special Secretary and Financial Advisor.

A West Bengal cadre IAS officer Indevar Padey has been made Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Pubic Grievances and Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare.

Jatindra Nath Swain, Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer and currently MD of Solar Power Corporation of India is new Secretary, Fisheries, while Anjali Bharwa is new Secretary, Department of Persons with Disabilities in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Anil Kumar Jha, Special Secretary in the Department of Revenue, has been made a full time Secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The appointment orders were issued by the Department of Personnel and Training after the approval from the PM-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).