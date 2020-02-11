Tarigami slams BJP govt. for PSA against Omar, Mufti

The grounds to book former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, under the Public Safety Act (PSA) showed intellectual and moral bankruptcy of the BJP regime, CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami said on Monday.

The dossier of Ms. Mehbooba states that “green colour of party [PDP] flag reflects radical origin.” “Wasn’t the colour of PDP flag same when the BJP entered into an alliance with it to share the power in Jammu and Kashmir in March 2015?” Mr. Tarigami asked.

Mr. Abdullah’s PSA dossier states his ability to convince electorate to vote in huge numbers even during the peak of militancy and poll boycott calls by separatists and militants. “Is it a crime to have influence over voters and convince them to vote despite threats by militants and separatists? In a democratic set up every leader has influence over people and voters which is not considered a crime in any part of the country or world,” Mr. Tarigami addded.

‘Lost the plot’

The BJP government had lost the plot in Kashmir and in desperation it was taking such steps. The slapping of the PSA against the two leaders flies in the face of the government’s assertion that normalcy had been restored in Jammu and Kashmir. This move was a violation of the spirit of democracy, Mr. Tarigami said.

“It is showing utter disregard for people’s voice and opting brutal methods to suppress dissent. In a democracy people have the right to raise their voices against government policies and register their concern,” he added