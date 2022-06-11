Targeted killings are acts of desperation: J&K Lieutenant Governor

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha during a ceremony to inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential School and lay the foundation stone for a new Tribal Youth Hostel, in Kulgam on June 11, 2022. Photo: DIPR (J&K) via PTI

June 11, 2022 23:02 IST

Terrorism on its last leg in Kashmir Valley, says Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said the recent targeted killings were aimed at provoking security forces and eventually fuelling street protests, “as militancy is on its last leg in the Kashmir Valley”.

“These acts were out of desperation. When a candle is about to extinguish, it flicks intensely. Our security forces have gone all out against them. Terrorism in its last stage in J&K,” Mr. Sinha, who inaugurated the Eklavya Model Residential School, and laid foundation stone for a new Tribal Youth Hostel at Kulgam, said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Kashmiri Pandits living on the edge

He said the killings of innocent people were “well-planned to provoke police and security forces to commit a mistake and create a situation for street protests”.

“We won’t fall prey to such nefarious designs. The police and security forces won’t even touch any innocent. We follow the policy don’t spare the culprit and don’t touch the innocent,” Mr. Sinha said.

The L-G said development is not possible amid violence. He said it’s the responsibility of the society “to condemn innocent target killings in Kashmir, like the teachers who shape the future of the society.

Also Read Civilian killings in Kashmir | A throwback to the 1990s

“People should condemn the act of killing a female teacher. If they don’t come forward, they are backing out from their responsibility,” he added.

Nine civilians were killed in targeted killings by militants in Kashmir in May this year and sparked a wave of fear among the members of the minority communities.

Hizb militant shot dead

Meanwhile, the security forces on Saturday said they killed a Hizbul Mujahideen militant in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

“One terrorist of the Hizbul Mujahideen was killed during an operation at Khandipora in Kulgam,” a police spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was defused on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway in north Kashmir.

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Officials said the IED was planted near Hygam in Sopore on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway and was detected by the security forces on Thursday morning.

Later, a Bomb Disposal Squad defused the IED. However, the traffic remained suspended on the highway till the squad’s operation was over.